PTI Govt To Face Opposition's Move Of No-confidence With Confidence: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PTI govt to face opposition's move of no-confidence with confidence: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the incumbent government will face the opposition's move of no-confidence motion with full confidence.

In his statement issued here on Monday, the SACM said, "The government has no problem of number game whereas the opposition will fail in its nefarious designs." Hasaan said the Chaudhry brothers knew very well how the Sharif's had always deviated from their promises in the past.

He said that Tareen group was part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and it would support the government in no-confidence motion movement.

"We have so many things to surprise the opposition in Punjab", he added.

