PTI Govt To Facilitate Promotion Of Independent,responsible Journalism: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believed in the fundamental, constitutional and legal right of freedom of expression and would continue to provide all possible facilities for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism.

In a tweet, the Minister termed freedom of expression the foundation of a civilized democratic society and a fundamental human right. The Minister stated that a responsible press played a key role in building and developing a society.

"On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, I pay tribute to the journalists who made unprecedented sacrifices for the sanctity of the pen", the Minister said.

He paid tributes to the martyrs of journalism who kept the candle of freedom of thought burning by offering sacrifice of their blood.

