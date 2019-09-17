PTI govt to fulfill all promises made with masses: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Amir Sultan Cheema has said that all promises, made by Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the masses, will be fulfilled.

Inaugurating the gas facility at Chak 117/S-B on Monday, the MNA said that country's is facing problems due to poor performance and policies of the previous government.

The development of the area would be continued and all basic facilities would be provided to the masses at their door steps, he added.

The PTI members Faisal Javaid Ghumman and other politicians of the area were also present.