PTI Govt To Fulfill Its All Promises: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

PTI govt to fulfill its all promises: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill its promises made with the people of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of different development projects at Dholanwal.

"We will not disappoint people, he said and added that it is right of every person to be provided with justice, education and quality health facilities," added the minister.

He said that former corrupt rulers deprived common man of education and quality health facilities, adding that these rulers had only created mafias during their 40 years previous rule.

They destroyed national institutions and sucked blood of poor people of this nation, he maintained.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the PTI government had paid back loans up to $1.5 billion during past one year, taken by the previous rulers he stated. Judiciary was providing justice to the masses, he said and added that PTI government would provide all possible resources to the judiciary. "We believe in institutions and accept every verdict of judiciary", he asserted.

Later, he also laid foundation stone of CIA road sewerage system and construction of road projects in Sikandaria Colony.

