PTI govt to fulfill its promises: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammed Usman Dar Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all the promises made with people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammed Usman Dar Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI government would fulfill all the promises made with people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was committed to stabilize the economy through effective policies.

"Time is required to deal with economic crises left by the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N)," he added.

The special assistant said the PTI leadership would make Pakistan a welfare state on the model of "Madina State." To a question, he said the opposition had the right to hold protest in a peaceful manner.

Usman said the government was not scared of Jamiat e Ulema Islam-Fazal's (JUI-F) expected march.

The PTI government would complete it constitutional tenure, he added.