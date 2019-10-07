UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Fulfill Its Promises: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:56 PM

PTI govt to fulfill its promises: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammed Usman Dar Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all the promises made with people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammed Usman Dar Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all the promises made with people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was committed to stabilize the economy through effective policies.

"Time is required to deal with economic crises left by the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N)," he added.

The special assistant said the PTI leadership would make Pakistan a welfare state on the model of "Madina State." To a question, he said the opposition had the right to hold protest in a peaceful manner.

Usman said the government was not scared of Jamiat e Ulema Islam-Fazal's (JUI-F) expected march.

The PTI government would complete it constitutional tenure, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party March Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N Punjab's parliamentary committee meets

5 minutes ago

Pakistan wants Kashmir solution in line with UN re ..

5 minutes ago

Johnson Pledges to Talk to Trump If US Diplomat's ..

5 minutes ago

Teachers urged to play constructive role in framin ..

5 minutes ago

National Games torch reaches Quetta: Abdul Khaliq ..

12 minutes ago

US Abandoning Kurds in Northeast Syria Ahead of Tu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.