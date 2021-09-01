PTI govt to make next elections transparent through EVMs: Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to make the next elections transparent through the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the EVMs were framed by the country's institutions to discourage rigging practice and horse-trading incidents in the elections. He asked the opposition parties to look thoroughly at EVMs to evolve consensus on the matter.

The SAPM said the government was intended to give right of vote to the Overseas Pakistanis through EVMs as they were contributing for the economic growth of the country.

He said the PTI was a popular and largest political party of the country and its government would complete its constitutional term.