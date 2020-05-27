PTI govt to nab all elements involved in corrupt practices, plundering national money: Dr Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would nab all elements involved in the corrupt practices and plundering the national money.

The elements who had created sugar and wheat crisis and mishandled of power projects would be punished as per law of the land, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the sugar mafia had made the life of farmers crippling because they minted money by taking subsidy on sugar and damaged the poor farmer's interest.

The prime minister, he said, had safeguarded the interest of poor farmers' community by taking action against the sugar mafia.

The PTI government came into power after heavy mandate of the people, he said adding the credit went to the present leadership to public forensic audit report on sugar. The sugar mafia, he said, had been exposed badly before public.

To a question about lockdown policy, he said in America, the people were enjoying smart lockdown policy. Similarly, he said the incumbent government had adopted selective lockdown policy and permitted the small shopkeepers, markets, and construction industry to open their businesses.

He appealed the masses to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protecting themselves and their family members from the virus pandemic.