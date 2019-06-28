UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Oppose Replacement Of Chairman Senate: Naeem Ul Haq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:59 PM

PTI govt to oppose replacement of Chairman Senate: Naeem ul Haq

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would oppose the replacement of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would oppose the replacement of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Chairman Senate was performing his duties with impartiality and the government would support and was with him.

Naeem ul Haq said that there were rumours about replacement of Chairman Senate but the government was not aware about what the opposition was planning regarding this matter.

The SAPM said that the government thought that Chairman Senate was a decent person and was discharging his duties appropriately.

