UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Overcome Crises Soon: Zain Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:14 PM

PTI govt to overcome crises soon: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Qureshi has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will overcome all crises soon and steer the country towards progress and prosperity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Qureshi has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will overcome all crises soon and steer the country towards progress and prosperity.

He was taking to different delegations from NA-157 constituency during his visit to the area, here on Thursday.

He said that it was not possible for the government to resolve all issues overnight,which had been created by the past governments.

The parliamentary secretary said that the incumbent government had put the country on the path to progress, adding that the PTI government was focusing on development of south Punjab. He said that it was for the first time that a government had allocated 35 per cent of its budget for the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Budget Visit Progress All From Government NA-157

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.