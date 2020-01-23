PTI govt to overcome crises soon: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Qureshi has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will overcome all crises soon and steer the country towards progress and prosperity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Qureshi has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will overcome all crises soon and steer the country towards progress and prosperity.

He was taking to different delegations from NA-157 constituency during his visit to the area, here on Thursday.

He said that it was not possible for the government to resolve all issues overnight,which had been created by the past governments.

The parliamentary secretary said that the incumbent government had put the country on the path to progress, adding that the PTI government was focusing on development of south Punjab. He said that it was for the first time that a government had allocated 35 per cent of its budget for the region.