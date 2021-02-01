UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Overcome Price Hike Soon: Deputy Speaker

Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:10 PM

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan Monday declared the current price hike was due to the poor policies and irregularities of previous governments and said the present government would soon overcome it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan Monday declared the current price hike was due to the poor policies and irregularities of previous governments and said the present government would soon overcome it.

He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of roads from Sakhi Pul to Marble Chowk and from Shagai Police Station to Warsak Road Pesahwar here.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan. MPA Sharafat Ali and concerned authorities, local elites were also attended the ceremony.

Criticizing the leadership of Pakistam Democratic Movement (PDM), Mahmood Jan said they have no role in future national politics and joined hands to hide their corruption.

The Deputy Speaker said that he would leave no stone unturned in development of his constituency PK-66 and would come upto the expectations of the electorates. He said that the resolution of problems relating of roads, health, education and other sectors are his top priorities.

He also said that the establishment of a Technical College at Mathra would also be approved soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to KP CM on C&W, Riaz Khan directed the concerned authorities for monitoring of all construction sector projects and their timely completion.

He further said that in case of the use of substandard material, disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible.

