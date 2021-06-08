PTI govt to present business-friendly budget: Ch Lateef Nazar

The PTI government will present a business-friendly and pro-people budget for next fiscal year, said Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Lateef Nazar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The PTI government will present a business-friendly and pro-people budget for next fiscal year, said Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Lateef Nazar.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that a number of initiatives would be proposed in the budget to improve the living standard of common man.

He said that despite extraordinary circumstances like corona pandemic, the government initiatives had resulted in significant improvement in economic indicators and its fruits would be trickled down to the general public now.

He said the government was well aware of the plight of government employees so in the coming budget, not only their salaries would be increased but also no new tax would be imposed on them.

He said that in view of the current situation, budget for the next financial year would focus on agriculture, health, education, livestock and social sectors.

Unnecessary expenditure would further be reduced at all stages and adhering to the policy of strict financial discipline, full attention would be paid towards the welfare of common man.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed to formulate a comprehensive programme to provide maximum relief to the common man in the coming budget and in this connection, concrete steps would be taken to save common people from additional burden.

The budget for new financial year 2021-22 and the annual development programme would be basedon realistic figures and all possible steps would be taken to provide full relief to the poor segmentsof the society despite pressures of corona pandemic on national economy, he added.