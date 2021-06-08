UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Present Business-friendly Budget: Ch Lateef Nazar

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:06 PM

PTI govt to present business-friendly budget: Ch Lateef Nazar

The PTI government will present a business-friendly and pro-people budget for next fiscal year, said Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Lateef Nazar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The PTI government will present a business-friendly and pro-people budget for next fiscal year, said Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Lateef Nazar.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that a number of initiatives would be proposed in the budget to improve the living standard of common man.

He said that despite extraordinary circumstances like corona pandemic, the government initiatives had resulted in significant improvement in economic indicators and its fruits would be trickled down to the general public now.

He said the government was well aware of the plight of government employees so in the coming budget, not only their salaries would be increased but also no new tax would be imposed on them.

He said that in view of the current situation, budget for the next financial year would focus on agriculture, health, education, livestock and social sectors.

Unnecessary expenditure would further be reduced at all stages and adhering to the policy of strict financial discipline, full attention would be paid towards the welfare of common man.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed to formulate a comprehensive programme to provide maximum relief to the common man in the coming budget and in this connection, concrete steps would be taken to save common people from additional burden.

The budget for new financial year 2021-22 and the annual development programme would be basedon realistic figures and all possible steps would be taken to provide full relief to the poor segmentsof the society despite pressures of corona pandemic on national economy, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Education Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly Agriculture Man Media All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

First One-Window Ehsaas Center to be opened to fa ..

7 minutes ago

Senate Report on Capitol Storming Details Lack of ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 454 more COVID-19 cases, 145,091 ..

7 minutes ago

PHC, UNFPA joins hands for family planning awarene ..

7 minutes ago

World top organizations' links down

24 minutes ago

UAE Federal export credit company forges strategic ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.