PTI govt to present its yearly performance report on Sunday: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) would present its yearly performance report on Sunday

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the journey which started on August 18, 2018 was heading towards the destination of a stable Pakistan.

She said the agenda of Naya Pakistan was "Ehsaas" and the steps taken for public welfare were reflective of the love, sensitivity and public friendly policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Today's peaceful Pakistan was an attractive and beautiful destination for the tourists coming from all over the world, she added.

She said for the first time, democratic colours had spread on the rugged mountains of tribal areas.

Dr Firdous said for the first time the national obligation of tax collection had taken shape of a movement.

Pakistan housing project and ten billion tree tsunami project were living proof of the practical steps initiated for national progress and public welfare, she added.