PTI govt to provide all possible medical facilities to Nawaz: Governor

Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:43 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would provide all possible medical facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would provide all possible medical facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the hospital.

Talking to private news channel, he said the treatment of Nawaz Sharif was ongoing and medical board was doing further test to assert the reason of illness, the government would act further after the medical board's report.

Governor expressed best wishes for Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his early recovery.

