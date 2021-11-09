UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt To Provide Relief To Citizens Soon: Rana Sohail

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:43 AM

Media Convener, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab Rana Sohail on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a player who struggles till the last ball and the people would be provided relief as the government was striving hard to control the situation

He said that inflation had become a global problem after the Corona pandemic and the challenges being faced would be addressed soon due to the leadership abilities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he said that Imran Khan is a harbinger of a bright future for this country and the Prime Minister is the last hope of the oppressed sections of the country. The Prime Minister would bring real change in the country and the citizens would be provided relief.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a historic package to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

Under the Rs120 billion subsidy programme, eligible families would be able to purchase ghee, wheat flour and pulses at 30 per cent lower prices for the next six months, he added.

The package was "the biggest welfare programme in Pakistan's history", which he said, would take the country towards becoming a welfare state.

He said that the PTI government had inherited a difficult economic situation and it worked day and night to bring the country out economic crisis.

He said that despite the difficult global economic conditions, the country was on a right track and progressing. The economic indicators were encouraging and the people would see the situation improving in the days to come, he added.

