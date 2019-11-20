PTI govt to put country on way to progress: Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader, who can put Pakistan on the way to development, progress and prosperity

He said that opposition was busy in negative propaganda but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working hard for welfare of the people.

He expressed these views during a meeting with PTI member Ali Jabran at new minister block's office on Wednesday.

Both leaders vowed to play their full active role in the development of Pakistan under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said that "We feel proud to be member of PTI".

Augustine mentioned that Pakistan was now moving in the right direction and nation believes that government of the PTI would perform a key role for the prosperity of Pakistan.