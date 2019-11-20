UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Put Country On Way To Progress: Punjab Minister For Human Resources & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

PTI govt to put country on way to progress: Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam

Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader, who can put Pakistan on the way to development, progress and prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader, who can put Pakistan on the way to development, progress and prosperity.

He said that opposition was busy in negative propaganda but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working hard for welfare of the people.

He expressed these views during a meeting with PTI member Ali Jabran at new minister block's office on Wednesday.

Both leaders vowed to play their full active role in the development of Pakistan under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said that "We feel proud to be member of PTI".

Augustine mentioned that Pakistan was now moving in the right direction and nation believes that government of the PTI would perform a key role for the prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Minority Progress Government Opposition

Recent Stories

E-Governance Project not yet completed: Secretary ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) grants 8 ..

1 minute ago

Getting Dirty to Get Clean! U.S. Government Englis ..

11 minutes ago

NAB requests court to declare Minahil Majeed procl ..

2 minutes ago

At least 10 killed in eastern DR Congo by ADF rebe ..

2 minutes ago

Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affair ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.