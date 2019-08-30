(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the government had decided to let the people benefit from the declining prices of petroleum products in the international market, instead of getting the advantage itself.

It was a practical move by the people-friendly government, she said in a message shared through her tweeter handle.

The upcoming year of 'Naya Pakistan' - under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan - would bring development, prosperity and more happiness for the people, she added.

As per the petroleum prices summary, shared by the minister on her Twitter account the price of high speed diesel would be reduced by Rs 5.33 per liter, petrol by Rs 4.59, kerosene by Rs 4.27 and light diesel oil by Rs 5.63.

The new prices of the petroleum products would be high speed diesel Rs 127.14 per liter, petrol Rs 113.24, kerosene Rs 99.57 and light diesel oil 91.89.