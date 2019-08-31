UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Reduce Petroleum Prices For People's Benefit: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:00 AM

PTI govt to reduce petroleum prices for people's benefit: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the government had decided to let the people benefit from the declining prices of petroleum products in the international market, instead of getting the advantage itself.

It was a practical move by the people-friendly government, she said in a message shared through her tweeter handle.

The upcoming year of 'Naya Pakistan' - under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan - would bring development, prosperity and more happiness for the people, she added.

As per the petroleum prices summary, shared by the minister on her Twitter account the price of high speed diesel would be reduced by Rs 5.33 per liter, petrol by Rs 4.59, kerosene by Rs 4.27 and light diesel oil by Rs 5.63.

The new prices of the petroleum products would be high speed diesel Rs 127.14 per liter, petrol Rs 113.24, kerosene Rs 99.57 and light diesel oil 91.89.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Twitter Oil Price Market From Government

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

17 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

32 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

1 hour ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

National Highways Authority extends fullest suppor ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.