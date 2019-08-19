UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Soon Introduce "Kamyab Nowjawan Program": Shafi Jan

PTI govt to soon introduce

District leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shafi Jan has said that successful youth were the assets of any society and that is why PTI government would soon introduce "Kamyab Nowjawan Programme" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would directly benefit our youth

He was addressing a gathering at the end of cricket tournament at Ayub Ground, Orakzai Chowk here on Monday.

Shafi further said that youth were the backbone of our country and KP government is paying special attention towards their uplift.

The "Kamyab Nowjawan Programme" will enable our youth to be independent with regard to earning of livelihood.

He further said that government was arranging sports activities for the youth to keep them healthy and save them from social misdoings.

At the occasion area elders including Malik Misal Khan, Khyal Orakzai and Inamullah Khan were also present.

Shafi also distributed prizes among the players at the end of the event.

