PTI govt to speed up development works in next two years: Waleed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said that incumbent government would speed up development work in next two years.

"We have made all possible efforts to improve economy, growth rate, exports and human development programs", he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI government still have two years to bring further improvement in the weak sectors, he stated. In the past, he said agriculture sector was badly ignored.

In the current fiscal year, he said, farmer community is getting profit after selling their products in the market.

Commenting on march being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), towards capital to frustrate the PTI, he said, major political parties in the PDM had divided into groups.

He said the leaders supporting PDM are confused to move forward without positive agenda.

Appreciating the policies and achievement of PTI government during the period of last three years, the Senator said that PTI candidates had won the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides clinching majority votes in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.