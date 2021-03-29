UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Spend All Funds On Public Welfare: Riaz Khan

Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

PTI govt to spend all funds on public welfare: Riaz Khan

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assitant to the Chief Minister on Communication Riaz Khan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was using all available resources on the development and prosperity of the people particularly in less developed areas.

He said that PK-20 would be made an ideal constituency with prime focus on development projects to generate job opportunities for youth.

He expressed these views while addressing a welcome for those who recently joined PTI at Shagai Union Council.

The special assistant said the ongoing development projects would change the destiny of the people.

He said every penny of funds was being spent on the welfare and provision of facilities to the people.

Riaz Khan said the provincial government was working to provide basic facilities to all citizen across the province.

He said the present government was making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities like quality education, health, clean drinking water, electricity and construction of roads in less developed areas across the province.

He said the development projects were being launched keeping in view needs and requirements of people.

He said the construction of road infrastructure would facilitate the communication sector in the district, which would usher in a new era of development in Buner.

More Stories From Pakistan

