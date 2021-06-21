PTI Govt. to steer country out of crises: Dr Akhtar Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Monday said that the present government was steering the country out of crises and putting it on the path of progress.

Talking to a ceremony in his honour by Ex MNA Begum Nasim Chaudhary here, the provincial minister said that the country had the highest ever foreign reserves due to the acumen policies.

Akhtar claimed that PTI would make its government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir by winning the election with a heavy margin, adding that PTI would be victorious in the next elections from Sindh province.

He hoped that people would repose confidence in Imran Khan's party on the basis of its performances and help it to win the next elections.

On the occasion, local workers of PTI were also present.