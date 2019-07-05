UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Steer Country Out Of Economic Crisis: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:49 PM

PTI govt to steer country out of economic crisis: Minister

The Pakistani nation had been burdened with massive loans taken by former rulers and it was regrettable that the past governments took no step for the public welfare except for filling their own coffers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistani nation had been burdened with massive loans taken by former rulers and it was regrettable that the past governments took no step for the public welfare except for filling their own coffers.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan in a statement, issued here on Friday. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would steer the country out of economic crisis and move it forward towards development.

He said that steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the standard of people's lives was praiseworthy, adding that the PTI government had made 100 per cent increase in development schemes funds.

The PTI government is striving to form a corruption-free society. The Pakistani nation is fully aware of fake promises and claims of former rulers, he added. The minister said that the PTI government believed in genuine social change, instead of making hollow claims.

The state institutions would have to be strengthened with renewed commitment by making them corruption-free as the policy of nepotism and corruption of the past rulers had weakened the foundations of the institutions, the minister concluded.

