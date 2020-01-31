UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Stem Decades Old Rot: Governor Punjab

Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tereek e Insaaf (PTI) government is committed to enforce stringent measures to stem economic and administrative rot spanning over seventy one years.

Talking to a delegation led by Overseas Pakistani Raja Mazhar at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said the past rulers committed corruption of billions of rupees and inflicted huge financial losses to the country, adding that the nation would never pardon the sins.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said the prevailing price-hike, economic challenges and unemployment were caused due to massive corruption by past rulers who embezzled billions of rupees from the national exchequer.

The government had taken tough decisions in the best interests of the country, adding that the government would ensure basic health and educational facilities to the masses, he said.

He said the PTI government was extending best facilities to business community enabling them to advance in the economic field.

Sarwar said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure and bring about development and prosperity in the country.

