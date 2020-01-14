UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Stop Maryam For Moving Abroad: Faisal Vowda

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:39 PM

PTI govt to stop Maryam for moving abroad: Faisal Vowda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would stop Maryam Nawaz for going abroad to see ailing father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would stop Maryam Nawaz for going abroad to see ailing father.

Criticizing the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who used health issue as pretext for moving abroad, the minister said that entire nation was watching the misdeeds of the leader of PML-N.

Speaking in a private news channel programe, he said Nawaz Sharif was playing gimmicks with the nation while using the health treatment drama abroad.

The PML-N leaders had always degraded the institutions and used them for personal interests, he alleged.

The minister said the absconders including former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the sons of Nawaz Sharif were also seen in a pleasant mood in a restaurant's video viral on social media. He said that Nawaz Sharif had granted permission on medical grounds but he was enjoying food in a London restaurant.

It was just a drama and nothing else, he stated.

