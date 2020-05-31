UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Succeed In Making Pakistan A Welfare Islamic State: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:30 PM

PTI govt to succeed in making Pakistan a welfare Islamic state: Minister

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Sunday said that Imran Khan raised voice to develop Pakistan as a welfare state on the pattern of the State of Madina and with the grace of Almighty Allah he would succeed.

The people are conspiring and Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been deprived of his night's sleep after the privileges were stopped as Maulana did not talk about the state of Madinah or the Islamic welfare state despite being in the government.

He expressed these views at the inauguration of various roads in Burj Banda and Kafar Banda. Talking to media he said a network of roads is being laid at a cost of Rs 2.80 billion to connect and alleviate the problems of the people.

He said steps have been taken to bring Shangla at par with other developed areas of the country by enhancing tourism potential of the areas besides improving the life of the people and that was why special attention was being paid to make tourist places attractive.

Former National Assembly candidate Waqar Khan, Senior Vice President of PTI Malakand Division Haji Sadid-ur-Rehman and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were paying special attention to the discovery of backward areas and new tourist destinations in the province and the construction of these roads would make Shangla a tourist hub.

"If tourism is promoted, on the other hand, the people will have employment opportunities and the economy will be stable," he said.

He said, Maulana Fazlur Rehman's politics is over. "Yes, just like the people rejected him in the last election, they will continue to show him the mirror in the future as well," he further added.

After the end of privileges Maulana has lost consciousness and was resorting to false propaganda against the government, he said.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised his voice for the state of Madinah and Inshallah with the grace of Almighty Allah he would make the country a welfare Islamic state.

