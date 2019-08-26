PTI govt to support Kashmiris on all forums: Ali Muhammed Khan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would continue support to the Kashmiri people on all forums for their right to self-determination.

Talking to private news channel, he said "Kashmir is Jugular vein of Pakistan To a question, the minister said that Pakistan had firm stance on Kashmir issue, adding the Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing an important role to unite the Muslim countries on this issue as former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had played the role in the past to unite them.

To another question, the minister said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had shown that he was a political immature.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was taking decisions independently, adding the government had to do nothing with its matters.