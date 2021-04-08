UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt To Take Action Against Those Elements Behind Sugar Crisis: Shahzad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would take action against responsible persons who had created sugar crisis in the country sometime back

The national accountability bureau (NAB), is conducting inquiry against all persons found involved in sugar scandal, he said in an interview with a private television channel. The NAB, he said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue accountability process without discrimination.

Commenting on sugar price control issue, he said the government has set price for sugar products and all out efforts would be made to ensure availability of this item in the market at affordable rate.

Replying to a question about Jehnagir Tareen, SAPM said that accountability courts are fulfilling the legal responsibilities without discrimination.

The inquiry, he said had been held against Shahbaz Sharif and now, the accountability courts are investigating matter regarding sugar from Jehangir Tareen.

The directives had been given to Federal board of revenue (FBR), to initiate audit of last five years period against sugar mill owners. To a question about Nawaz Sharif's health status, he said the government has made request with British authorities to provide details of medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the courts had already declared the Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Muslim League-group an absconder. "We are waiting the medical reports and hoped, the British hospitals would unveil the details soon, " he said.

