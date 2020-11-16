UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Take All Possible Measures For Uplift Of G-B: Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

PTI govt to take all possible measures for uplift of G-B: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would take all possible measures for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would take all possible measures for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan region.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that election commission has made free and fair elections for the people of G-B.

Paying special thanks to voters of G-B for posing full confidence in the leadership of PTI government, he said all out efforts would be made to remove sense of deprivation of the people of northern region.

Commenting on allegations leveled by rival parties for rigging in elections, he said a candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, had praised the CEC for conducting peaceful and transparent elections in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan TV All Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah named 2021 Gulf Tourism Capital

8 minutes ago

Police arrest six drug sellers, recovered six kg h ..

2 minutes ago

KP IGP directs proactive policing for safety of ci ..

2 minutes ago

Governor allows medical students another supplemen ..

2 minutes ago

Imperious Djokovic sweeps aside Schwartzman at ATP ..

11 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Urges Int'l Community to P ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.