PTI Govt To Transform Country As Envisioned By Quaid-e-Azam, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

PTI govt to transform country as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, says Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said that Pakistan Tehreek-I- Insaf (PTI) government is trying to transform the country as envisioned by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said that Pakistan Tehreek-I- Insaf (PTI) government is trying to transform the country as envisioned by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, spokesman Punjab government Nadeem Qureshi said that the day reminds us of the great leader who created a separate homeland for us all where we are breathing freely.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave aim to the Muslims of subcontinent and he was considered among all those great personalities who succeeded due to their vision, hard work and struggle.

Mr Qureshi said that PTI-led government is actively materializing the dream of founder of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

