PTI govt to uplift living standard of low-income segment of society: Mussarat Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema on Friday said that the incumbent government had taken various measures to uplift the living standard of low-income segment of the society.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that stern action against the corrupt elements was the part of PTI manifesto.

PTI govt had come into power with a slogan of zero tolerance for corruption and no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for any corrupt person.

To a question, she said that the work is under progress on various projects including construction of 10 new dams, a series of new technical colleges for youth and various new units of power generation.

The government was working in every sector for the social welfare and development of the country.

Mussarat underlined that, PML-N have always promoted the corruption and corrupt practices.

She said opposition parties were using derogatory statements against the government and promoting the agenda of anti-state elements.

To a question, she said, Sindh regime was failed to deliver in the province adding that the problems of people were still intact for the last 20 years.

She said that Opposition was not interested in the election reforms and now blaming pre-polls rigging in Kashmir election.