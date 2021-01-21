UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt To Utilize All Available Resources To Bring Nawaz Back: Fawad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:24 PM

PTI govt to utilize all available resources to bring Nawaz back: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would utilize all available resources to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would utilize all available resources to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. The ruling party would avail all options for ensuring presence of the former prime minister, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The people had given votes to PTI for recovery of money looted by leaders of Opposition parties during their tenures, he added. The minister said that political parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had damaged the governance system and now, asking the ruling party to improve it.

Commenting on Broadsheet scandal, he said a committee had been formed to collect details.

He added that final report would be presented to the prime minister within forty five days. Lamenting over the policies of the foreign countries, Ch Fawad Hussain said that leaders of some under developed regions had a practice to plunder the money of poor masses and hide such money in foreign banks. He urged the developed countries particularly Britain to look into the matter and uphold the image in the comity of nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Scandal Technology Poor Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV All Government Opposition Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

11 minutes ago

Progress on Peshawar Digital Complex reviewed

2 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 10,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago

Portugal to close schools for 15 days over virus

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.