PTI govt took loans of Rs 20,000 billion in four years: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said in its tenure of nearly four years, the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) government took loans worth Rs 20,000 billion, which was an increase of 80% in the loans taken since 1947.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Do they (PTI) have any single project to show for these loans? People want answers." Shehbaz thanked the Karachi's business community for the invitation to speak.

"I explained the rationale behind the ban on import of luxury items: saving scarce foreign exchange, Dollar stabilization, ending social imbalance and strengthening local industry," he added.