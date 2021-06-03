UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Transformed Governance Model: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:03 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PTI government had entirely transformed the governance model to better serve the people.

During a meeting with Punjab Assembly members Umer Aftab and Khurram Ejaz Chattha, the CM assured to resolve the constituency related problems on priority basis, adding that his doors were open to settle the problems of the general public.

There was a one-man show in the past however decisions were now made with consultations, he said and added that the government had also rectified the past government's discrepancies in two and a half years.

The commitment and direction of the government were correct and no one would be allowed to obstruct the journey of public service, he added.

