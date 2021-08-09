UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Transforming AJK Into Model Region Soon: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:07 PM

PTI govt transforming AJK into model region soon: AJK PM

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has said that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would start a new era of progress and development to bring about socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has said that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would start a new era of progress and development to bring about socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the first parliamentary Party meeting on Monday, he said the supremacy of the law would be the top priority of his government and the state resources would be utilized for the welfare and development of the people to make the state prosperous.

He said equal treatment would be made with the members of the Assembly and the parliamentary party would be taken on board. He urged the members to play their active role for the development of the state to bring real changes and to turn Azad Kashmir into a model welfare state. He said steps would be taken to restore the merit and to eradicate unemployment.

The Prime Minister made it clear that corrupt elements would be brought to book and a strict accountability process would be started in Azad Kashmir.

The Parliamentary Party expressed their full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and expressed their all out support to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.They also presented their proposals to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for establishing good governance in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile addressing the large number of people coming from all over Azad Kashmir, the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi assured that the problems of the people would be resolved at their door steps and the new government would come up to expectations of the people. He said PTI workers were the real strength of the party and assured that their rights would be fully protected.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

54 minutes ago
 Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

2 minutes ago
 All primary legislation available on website: NA t ..

All primary legislation available on website: NA told

2 minutes ago
 AML postpones public meeting of Independence day: ..

AML postpones public meeting of Independence day: Sheikh Rashid Shafique

2 minutes ago
 All teaching, non-teaching staff be vaccinated in ..

All teaching, non-teaching staff be vaccinated in province before opening of sch ..

8 minutes ago
 Four people dies in different incidents

Four people dies in different incidents

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.