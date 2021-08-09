PTI govt transforming AJK into model region soon: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has said that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would start a new era of progress and development to bring about socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the first parliamentary Party meeting on Monday, he said the supremacy of the law would be the top priority of his government and the state resources would be utilized for the welfare and development of the people to make the state prosperous.

He said equal treatment would be made with the members of the Assembly and the parliamentary party would be taken on board. He urged the members to play their active role for the development of the state to bring real changes and to turn Azad Kashmir into a model welfare state. He said steps would be taken to restore the merit and to eradicate unemployment.

The Prime Minister made it clear that corrupt elements would be brought to book and a strict accountability process would be started in Azad Kashmir.

The Parliamentary Party expressed their full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and expressed their all out support to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.They also presented their proposals to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for establishing good governance in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile addressing the large number of people coming from all over Azad Kashmir, the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi assured that the problems of the people would be resolved at their door steps and the new government would come up to expectations of the people. He said PTI workers were the real strength of the party and assured that their rights would be fully protected.