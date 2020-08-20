UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Trying To Overcome Inflation: SAPM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:09 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that incumbent government was committed to provide relief to masses and for this, all out efforts were being made to recede the inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that incumbent government was committed to provide relief to masses and for this, all out efforts were being made to recede the inflation. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government after coming into power had established commission and committees for taking action against anti-social elements involved in creating artificial crisis in the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

Regretting the anti-masses policies of the last regimes, he said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, had damaged the country's image around the world, due to which, the people were confronted with multiple challenges now-a-days.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that previous governments had borrowed loan amounting trillions of Dollars.

He claimed that PTI government had to pay back the heavy interest over loan money taken by the last regimes.

The SAPM said that world had acknowledged the policies introduced by the leadership of present government.

To a question,he said that India had become isolated due to effective foreign policy of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, had changed the world perception about Pakistan, and presenting the soft image of the country before the world leaders. Commenting on Opposition's walk-out during the joint session of Parliament, the SAPM said Opposition parties had been doing the same practice in the past to divert the attention of the people from real issues.

He advised the opposition to come forward and work for the welfare of the people rather making 'hue and cry' in the assembly over non-issues.

