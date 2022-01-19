UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt. Trying To Provide Citizens Affordable Houses: Noor Ul Haq Qadri

January 19, 2022

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri here Wednesday said that the government was trying to provide the citizens affordable houses under Naya Pakistan Housing scheme

Addressing the participants of ground-breaking ceremony of Qaim Mansion Housing Project, the minister said that it's a unique housing project that would be a hybrid housing scheme.

Several cities of Pakistan expanded considerably during last 10 to 15 years but Rawalpindi and Islamabad were fastest growing towns of Pakistan during the period, he added.

He said, there was still room for modern and beautiful housing projects and expressed the hope that the Qaim Mansion would be a modern housing project of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as it was situated at a most suitable location.

He said that the government was trying to provide the low-income segments of the society their own houses.

The people who could never afford, were now owning their houses under Naya Pakistan Housing project, while no government in the past cared for the low-income segments of the society who had no shelter.

The minister said that Rawalpindi Ring road project which was inevitable for the city would be launched and completed by the incumbent government.

It was delayed due to some technical reasons but the government would launch work on it soon, he added.

Noor ul Haq appreciated the management of Qaim Mansion for allotting 20 percent space of the housing project for Naya Pakistan housing project.

He said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took a right step towards affordable housing for all and PTI government's initiative for long-neglected housing sector was lauded.

The government was utilizing all available resources and geared up work to address annual requirement of a large number of housing units in the country, he said.

The Prime Minister encouraged the banks to come forward and play a role to make the Naya Pakistan housing project a success.

He said, after a long period, the housing sector was given a boost and the construction industry was at boom and flourishing as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

He said, "I appreciate the management of this housing project for launching a unique housing scheme."

