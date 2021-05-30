UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Turns Huge CAD Left By PML-N Into Surplus: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said incompetent government of PML-N had left $ 19.2 billion current account deficit (CAD) which was today $ 773 million surplus due to pro-active policies of present government.

Reacting to the statement of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the courtiers of PML-N have a high degree of lies and arrogance.

He said PML-N during its five years of the reign carried out the funeral of exports, said a statement issued here.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said country exports were risen by 13.5 percent reaching to US $ 21 billion despite COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the incompetent N-League government had reduced foreign exchange reserves from 18 billion to 7 billion.

He said today, the country's total foreign exchange reserves have reached to $23 billion.

Dr. Gill said remittances have also reached 24.2 billion due to the confidence of overseas Pakistanis. He said the nights sleep of incompetent courtiers has become forbidden after seeing the recovery of the economy.

He said businesses were also recovered and industries have become fully operational, adding that today pakistan stock exchange was at its highest level in the last four years. He said incompetent N League was afraid of Pakistan's economic development.

Dr.Gill said that courtiers know that recovery of country economy will end their politics.

