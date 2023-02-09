UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Used NAB For 'political Victimization': Faisal Karim Kundi

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 11:18 PM

PTI govt used NAB for 'political victimization': Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had used "National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the political victimization of opponents and political engineering".

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI had filed false cases on the leaderships of political parties and was unable to provide any evidence against them before the courts in their tenure.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership did not believe in any political victimization and never used NAB or any other institute for political vendetta against opponents.

In response to a query about elections, he said that the governor only needed to provide recommendations, while it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date of the elections.

He continued by saying that elections should be conducted in accordance with the constitution and that ECP should put plans in place to hold transparent elections across the country.

