PTI Govt uses Information Deptt for public awareness: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash Thursday said that PTI government had always used the information department for awareness of the people about ground realities and utilized media as a partner for social welfare and development process instead of propaganda tool.

He said for the purpose the Information department had been equipped with contemporary media tools including latest social and digital media.

He expressed these views while visiting an information cell set up at the Information Department along with renowned anchor Sohail Warraich.

Bangash informed that information cell shares the published news and analysis with the Chief Minister, Governor, Chief Secretary, secretaries and government representatives through different Whatsapp Groups.

He said that the information cell arranges press conferences, seminars and media coverage of cabinet meetings besides feedback of people on government initiatives.

He said that under right to information act required information to any person was provided through on a written request about any public department.

Bangash said that advertisement section was fully computerized adding latest digital technology was being utilized in the information department.