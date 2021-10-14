UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Uses Information Deptt For Public Awareness: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

PTI Govt uses Information Deptt for public awareness: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash Thursday said that PTI government had always used the information department for awareness of the people about ground realities and utilized media as a partner for social welfare and development process instead of propaganda tool.

He said for the purpose the Information department had been equipped with contemporary media tools including latest social and digital media.

He expressed these views while visiting an information cell set up at the Information Department along with renowned anchor Sohail Warraich.

Bangash informed that information cell shares the published news and analysis with the Chief Minister, Governor, Chief Secretary, secretaries and government representatives through different Whatsapp Groups.

He said that the information cell arranges press conferences, seminars and media coverage of cabinet meetings besides feedback of people on government initiatives.

He said that under right to information act required information to any person was provided through on a written request about any public department.

Bangash said that advertisement section was fully computerized adding latest digital technology was being utilized in the information department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Technology Governor Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

46 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

1 hour ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

1 hour ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.