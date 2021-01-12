UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Utilizing All Resources For Country's Progress: Minister Ansar Majeed Khan

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:09 PM

Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) government was utilizing all available resources for the progress and prosperity of the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) government was utilizing all available resources for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Chairing a district coordination committee meeting here at DC office, he said that officers of the district administration should perform their duties with diligently.

He urged the officers of building department to ensure the utilization of funds on the ongoing projects in transparent manner so that projects could be completed in time. He said that corruption in any government department would not be tolerated.

He directed the staffers of Metropolitan Corporation to continue anti-encroachment operation in the city without any discrimination.

Ansar Majeed directed the SNGPL regional manager to complete the ongoing projects as early as possible and take all possible steps to ensure the availability of gas within the stipulated working hours.

He also directed to devise a mechanism to address public issues related to land record centers andrevenue department on priority basis.

MPA Faisal Farooq, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer and officers of various departments attended the meeting.

