PTI Govt Utilizing All Resources For Country's Progress: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

PTI govt utilizing all resources for country's progress: Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower, Ansar Majeed Khan said the PTI government was utilizing all available resources for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He stated this while inaugurating the water supply scheme in Farooq Colony and 10 other adjoining colonies here on Sunday.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during his visit to Sargodha had announced a package worth billions of rupees and implementation on the package would start from July, which would resolve the problems of district.

He said that drinking water was a major problem of the people of Sargodha, for which, a huge budget had been allocated in the budget for the next fiscal year.

Ansar Majeed said that total cost of water supply in Farooq Colony was Rs108.3 million which would provide clean drinking water to more than 33,000 population.

Apart from Farooq Colony scheme, he said a water supply scheme costing Rs 80 million for Cheema Colony and other adjoining colonies would soon be inaugurated.

The Minister further said that Rs 570 million had been sanctioned for the construction of flyovers on 47-pull and work on it would soon be started.

He said that work had been started on Social Security Hospital at a cost of Rs 300 millionfor workers and laborers in Sargodha which would also benefit the common man.

