PTI Govt Utilizing All Resources For Country's Progress: MNA Amir Sultan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:43 PM

PTI govt utilizing all resources for country's progress: MNA Amir Sultan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema said that the PTI government was utilizing all its resources for the development and prosperity of the masses.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PTI's workers and officials here on Tuesday.

MNA Amir Sultan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to eradicate corruption from the society while accountability process will not stop now.

He said that PTI was shifting powers from top to bottom while the best system of local bodies was being introduced.He added that 30% of the budget will be allocated for the village council in order to redress their grievances.

He said that apart from providing clean water across the province, work on other projects was in full swing.

