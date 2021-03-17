PTI govt utilizing all resources for public welfare, strengthen institutions: Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Wednesday the PTI government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare and strengthening health and other institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Wednesday the PTI government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare and strengthening health and other institutions.

Addressing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office here, the minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed him to look after health matters and open courts in the province. He appreciated the overall performance of the district administration and said that the highest standards of public service should be maintained.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed briefing to the minister and said that the price control mechanism was being implemented in the district. He said that last year 484,000 inspections were carried out and 674 FIRs were registered against profiteers. He said the first working day of every month Revenue Public Service Court was being held on and so far 6 courts had been conducted. During which 1,585 complaints had been disposed of, out of 1,604. He said that total of 784 complaints were received by the District Overseas Committee and so far and 405 complaints had been resolved.

The Deputy Commissioner mentioned the health ranking details and said that Government General Hospital Samanabad remained second in the province in terms of performance. He said that the district administration was active against the land grabbers and during last one and a half years 5,436 acres of valuable agricultural and commercial land had been retrieved from illegal occupants.

He also informed that more than 3,000 illegal structures were demolished during anti-encroachment campaign. He also informed about the implementation of corona SOPs in the district.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Chaudhry, Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabi Cheema, Muhammad Khalid, Khurram Pervez, Afifa Shajia, DHO Dr. Ata ul Moenum, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif and other officers were also present.

Later, the minister planted a sapling in the premises of DC Office under Clean Green Pakistan Index. He also went to District Council Chowk and distributed face masks among citizens.

On the occasion, the minister urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country during the new third wave of COVID-19.

"We must wear a mask when going out as it reduces transmission of infection by 70 to 90 per cent, he said adding proper hand washing with soap was very beneficial and so is social distancing. He said that if we continue to practice all SOPs, we would counter the second wave of COVID-19 just as successfully as we managedthe first time.