PTI govt utilizing all resources to address inflation: Sumsam Bukhari

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Bukhari said that PTI government was utilizing all possible resources to address issue of inflation.

During his visit to Fish Farms in Muzaffargarh, the provincial minister observed that the government was also focusing on state departments in order to ensure best services delivery and provide maximum relief to the people.

Fisheries is an important department and steps are underway to improve this sector. Earlier, the officials of Fisheries Department briefed the provincial minister about different schemes. The minister also inspected Fish Hatchery and Ponds. He instructed officials to improve hatchery further. On this occasion, senior officers of the Fisheries Department were also present.