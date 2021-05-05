PTI govt wants to make electoral system transparent: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to make the electoral process free, fair and transparent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to make the electoral process free, fair and transparent.

The government had invited the opposition leaders time and again for the purpose but they were not showing any seriousness in that regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

Shibli Faraz said the PTI wanted use of electronic voting machines in the next general election but both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were opposing it because they believed in rigging and corruption.

The opposition parties did not support any attempt made by the present government for reforming the polling process, he regretted.

Shibli Faraz said the incumbent government did not use any wrong tactics for winning the recent bye-elections because it strongly believed in the supremacy of law.

Replying to a question, he said the PPP had been ruling Sindh for decades, but it did nothing to provide the basic facilities to the people of province. The provincial government was busy in protecting the to personal interests of its leadership instead working for welfare of the people, he added.