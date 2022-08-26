UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Was Itself Imported: Gilani

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 08:46 PM

PTI govt was itself imported: Gilani

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that those who are labelling the coalition partners as an imported government should better sweep before their own doors as they themselves are involved in foreign funding

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that those who are labelling the coalition partners as an imported government should better sweep before their own doors as they themselves are involved in foreign funding.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was itself an imported government as it had committed a crime by taking funding from different countries, he said while addressing a dinner hosted in his honour by former district council chairman Rao Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday night.

Gilani expressed the hope that the incumbent government would overcome inflation soon and extend relief to the masses.

He said his son Ali Musa Gilani had already served the voters of NA-157 as a Member of the National Aassembly (MNA) and after winning the bye-elections now he would resolve their problems at their doorsteps.

Ex Federal minister Syed Tanvir Gilani said Rao Iqbal and his family had always voted for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Rao Iqbal announced to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani in the election to be held on September 11.

