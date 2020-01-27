PTI govt welcomes positive criticism from media: Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have always welcomed the positive criticism from media and would take it as guidance for ensuring effective governance in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have always welcomed the positive criticism from media and would take it as guidance for ensuring effective governance in the province.

This he said while addressing an oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club here at Chief Minister Secretariat on Monday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, Adviser to Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir, President Peshawar Press Club, Syed Bukhar Shah and media persons were present on the occasion.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the government and media relations were very good and the government was working for the betterment of people associated with news industry.

He said for the first time in history, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan had issued directives for provision of financial grants to press clubs at Tehsil level in the province.

The information minister also rejected the propaganda launched against KP government in which questions were raised over its performance.

He said in its first year of governance, the KP government had achieved a landmark achievement of merging FATA into KP.

He said FATA merger was a very daunting exercise which government did in a very effective manner by establishing police stations and courts there.

He said the merger of Levy force into KP Police was also a very big issue, but KP government with support of center achieved the goal effectively.

He also informed that soon implementation on developmental schemes for merged districts will start soon as tenders were issued and office work was already completed.