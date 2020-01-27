UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Welcomes Positive Criticism From Media: Information Minister

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:32 PM

PTI govt welcomes positive criticism from media: Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have always welcomed the positive criticism from media and would take it as guidance for ensuring effective governance in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have always welcomed the positive criticism from media and would take it as guidance for ensuring effective governance in the province.

This he said while addressing an oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club here at Chief Minister Secretariat on Monday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, Adviser to Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir, President Peshawar Press Club, Syed Bukhar Shah and media persons were present on the occasion.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the government and media relations were very good and the government was working for the betterment of people associated with news industry.

He said for the first time in history, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan had issued directives for provision of financial grants to press clubs at Tehsil level in the province.

The information minister also rejected the propaganda launched against KP government in which questions were raised over its performance.

He said in its first year of governance, the KP government had achieved a landmark achievement of merging FATA into KP.

He said FATA merger was a very daunting exercise which government did in a very effective manner by establishing police stations and courts there.

He said the merger of Levy force into KP Police was also a very big issue, but KP government with support of center achieved the goal effectively.

He also informed that soon implementation on developmental schemes for merged districts will start soon as tenders were issued and office work was already completed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Information Minister FATA Media From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.