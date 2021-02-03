UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Well Aware Of Its Responsibilities: Ghulam Bibi Bharwana

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:27 PM

PTI govt well aware of its responsibilities: Ghulam Bibi Bharwana

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Member National Assembly from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharwana has said that her party government was well aware of its responsibilities to serve the people of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Member National Assembly from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharwana has said that her party government was well aware of its responsibilities to serve the people of the country.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a popular leader and lives in the hearts of people.

She said the PTI government had given substantial relief and the masses are happy with Khan's government.

She said the government respects the opposition's positive criticism and all issues would be resolved according to the wishes of the people.

Replying to a question, PTI MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said the government working to resolve the issues of backward areas of the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jhang All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: AED5.4b Dubai trade with Indonesia ..

15 minutes ago

MEPCO introduces online application system for new ..

4 minutes ago

ILO to celebrate 2021 as Intl' year for eliminatio ..

4 minutes ago

AIOU announces admissions in Matric ,Inter for sp ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body concerned over delay in completion of ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic puts brakes on Volvo 2020 earnings

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.