PTI govt well aware of its responsibilities: Ghulam Bibi Bharwana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Member National Assembly from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharwana has said that her party government was well aware of its responsibilities to serve the people of the country.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a popular leader and lives in the hearts of people.

She said the PTI government had given substantial relief and the masses are happy with Khan's government.

She said the government respects the opposition's positive criticism and all issues would be resolved according to the wishes of the people.

Replying to a question, PTI MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said the government working to resolve the issues of backward areas of the country.