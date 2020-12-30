‘PTI govt will clean sweep in Senate elections,’:  An astrologist predicts, ruling out possibility of  Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan in 2021

(@fidahassanain)

Canada-based-Pakistani astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani also does not see any achievement on the part of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the coming year, predicting that opposition parties will fail to maintain their unity at this platform.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) A Canada-based-Pakistani astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani on Wednesday predicted that the PTI government would clean sweep Senate elections.

The Astrologist said that the stars were going in the favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party would win the Senate elections.

“I’m seeing that the PTI government will win the Senate elections,” said Syed Abbasi Gillani.

“There will be no trouble in the way of Imran Khan’s government,” he further said.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan from London, Syed Abbas Gillani said that he would not return to Pakistan.

He also said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) unity was not seen in the upcoming year as Asif Ali Zardari would prefer the politics of compromise.

“PDM is not going to achieve what it is planning to get against the PTI government,” he explained.

“Neither I’m paid nor part of any party’s internal designs,” he said about himself while making these predictions.

He also predicted about Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he should focus his health as no success was being seen on his part in the coming days.

“Shehbaz Sharif will appear as a balanced personality,” said Syed Gillani.

Predicting about 2021, he said that it would be a year of prosperity and relief for the public.

“Inflation will come down in 2021,” he added.