UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘PTI Govt Will Clean Sweep In Senate Elections,’:  An Astrologist Predicts, Ruling Out Possibility Of  Nawaz Sharif’s Return To Pakistan In 2021

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:04 AM

‘PTI govt will clean sweep in Senate elections,’:  An astrologist predicts, ruling out possibility of  Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan in 2021

Canada-based-Pakistani astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani also does not see any achievement on the part of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the coming year, predicting that opposition parties will fail to maintain their unity at this platform.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) A Canada-based-Pakistani astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani on Wednesday predicted that the PTI government would clean sweep Senate elections.

The Astrologist said that the stars were going in the favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party would win the Senate elections.

“I’m seeing that the PTI government will win the Senate elections,” said Syed Abbasi Gillani.

“There will be no trouble in the way of Imran Khan’s government,” he further said.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan from London, Syed Abbas Gillani said that he would not return to Pakistan.

He also said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) unity was not seen in the upcoming year as Asif Ali Zardari would prefer the politics of compromise.

“PDM is not going to achieve what it is planning to get against the PTI government,” he explained.

“Neither I’m paid nor part of any party’s internal designs,” he said about himself while making these predictions.

He also predicted about Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he should focus his health as no success was being seen on his part in the coming days.

“Shehbaz Sharif will appear as a balanced personality,” said Syed Gillani.

Predicting about 2021, he said that it would be a year of prosperity and relief for the public.

“Inflation will come down in 2021,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister London From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

5 minutes ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

5 minutes ago

ATP adjusts 2021 tennis calendar with Indian Wells ..

5 minutes ago

Morocco arrests dissident historian

5 minutes ago

Worker of German Care Home Stays in Hospital After ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.