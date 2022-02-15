UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Will Complete Five-year Tenure: Qureshi

February 15, 2022

PTI govt will complete five-year tenure: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would complete five years without facing any trouble from the opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would complete five years without facing any trouble from the opposition parties.

After completion of the constitutional tenure, the PTI would ask vote from the people on the basis of performance, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on performance criteria for ministries, he said congratulated the ministries for receiving appreciation certificates on showing good performance. He said the Prime Minister had also commended the role of foreign affairs in the Cabinet meeting.

>